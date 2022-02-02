Australia central bank says scenarios for and against 2022 rate rise

SYDNEY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australia's top central banker on Wednesday said there were economic scenarios where interest rates could rise later this year, but it was also plausible that a hike may not come for another year or more.

Answering questions after a speech on the economic outlook, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe emphasised the country had a unique opportunity to get unemployment down under 4% for the first time in 50 years and it was worth being patient on policy to achieve that.

