Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Australia consumer sentiment slugged by Victoria coronavirus shutdown

2 minute read

FILE PHOTO: Shops available for lease are seen in an empty shopping arcade on the first day of a five-day lockdown implemented in the state of Victoria in response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo

A measure of Australian consumer sentiment fell for a second month in June as a coronavirus lockdown in Victoria state darkened the mood despite signs of strength across the economy.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment released on Wednesday fell 5.2% in June, on top of a 4.8% drop the month before.

That left the index up 14.5% on June last year when the country was emerging from a round of nationwide lockdowns. The index reading of 107.2 showed optimists still outnumbered pessimists, although the margin was narrowing.

"The latest fall in June is almost certainly due to concerns around the two-week lockdown in Melbourne," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans. "The survey was conducted during the first week of the lockdown."

Victorian authorities are expected to soon announce a relaxation of restrictions in Melbourne with only one case of locally transmitted COVID-19 reported for Tuesday.

While sentiment fell a sharp 7.5% in Victoria, New South Wales fared better with a drop of only 1.1%.

The drop in the overall index came across all components, with the measure of family finances compared with a year ago down 8.5% and that for finances over the next 12 months falling 2.0%.

The outlook for the economy over the next 12 months dropped 10.3%, while that for the next five years fell 1.4%.

The measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item fell 4.1%.

The housing market remained a hot topic with the survey's index of house price expectations at an historically high 157, but intentions to buy falling sharply as affordability suffered.

“Surging prices and rapidly deteriorating affordability are clearly starting to weigh heavily on buyers, suggesting owner occupier activity, particularly first home buyers, is likely to fade,” said Evans.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:57 AM UTCBiden Asia chief ‘relatively confident’ on billion vaccine timing despite India crisis

President Joe Biden's Indo-Pacific policy chief said on Tuesday he was "relatively confident" a target for the production of a billion vaccine doses for the region by the end of 2022 would be met, despite the COVID-19 crisis in India, where they are due to be made.

Asia PacificPandemic propels Auckland to top of EIU’s most liveable cities ranking
Asia PacificU.S. CDC eases travel recommendations on some 110 countries, territories including Japan
Asia PacificThousands of nurses go on strike in New Zealand

About 30,000 nurses in New Zealand walked off their jobs on Wednesday in a nationwide eight-hour strike after negotiations with the government for better pay and working conditions failed.

Asia PacificMongolia votes for new president amid COVID-19 campaign curbs