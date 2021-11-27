Australia to declare new travel curbs due to new virus strain - media

People sit in the arrivals section of the international terminal of Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney, Australia, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Australian government is set to announce new travel restrictions later on Saturday, the country's Channel 7 broadcaster reported, as the new COVID-19 variant raises concerns about a new wave of the pandemic.

"#7NEWS understands the federal government will today announce changes to travel - in response to new variant," it said on Twitter on Saturday, without citing sources.

"Anyone who has been in South Africa in the last 14 days will likely face quarantine or isolation."

The discovery of a new coronavirus variant named Omicron triggered global alarm on Friday as countries rushed to suspend travel from southern Africa and stock markets suffered their biggest falls in more than a year. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.