Australia to donate oxygen-equipment, AstraZeneca vaccine to Indonesia

JAKARTA, July 7 (Reuters) - Australia said on Wednesday it would donate to Indonesia oxygen-related equipment, including cylinders and concentrators, antigen test-kits and 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, its foreign minister said in a statement.

Indonesia is currently battling a surge in COVID-19 infections, fuelled by the more infectious Delta variant first identified in India.

