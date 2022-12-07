Australia economy slows in Q3 as inflation saps spending power















SYDNEY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australia's economy slowed a little in the September quarter as high prices and rising interest rates sapped consumer spending power, a sign aggressive policy tightening is working to cool demand.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.6% in the third quarter, compared with 0.9% the previous quarter and just under forecasts of 0.7%.

Annual growth still sped to a heady 5.9% - faster than China - though largely thanks to a one-off boom late last year as the economy re-opened from pandemic lockdowns.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes











