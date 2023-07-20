Australia employment climbs 32,600 in June, again beats forecasts

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - Australia employment handily beat expectations for a second straight month in June, while the jobless rate stayed near 50-year lows in a sign the labour market remained drum-tight and pushing the local dollar higher.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed net employment rose by 32,600 in June from May, when they surged by a startlingly strong 76,600. Market forecasts had been for an increase of 15,000.

The jobless rate held at a downwardly revised 3.5%, when analysts had expected 3.6%, leaving it just above the 3.4% trough from October last year.

The Australian dollar rose 0.8% to $0.6829, reversing a four-session losing streak, while thee three-year bond futures fell 12 ticks to 96.1.

The resilience of the labour market is one reason why the Reserve Bank of Australia may have more work to do to bring inflation down, after jacking up the interest rates by 400 basis points to an 11-year high of 4.1% in just 14 months.

Markets moved to priced in a 42% probability that RBA would resume hiking in August, compared with 35% before the jobs data.

The incoming RBA Governor Michele Bullock has said that jobless rate would need to rise to about 4.5% to curb inflation.

The labour market has been defying expectations for a slowdown. Australian job advertisements resumed their declines in June, according to industry figures, but remained 52% above pre-COVID levels.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

