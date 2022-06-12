Australia energy operator caps Queensland electricity prices

WELLINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Australia's energy market operator said late on Sunday that wholesale electricity prices in Queensland would be capped, the latest step the market operator has taken to deal with soaring energy prices.

Earlier this month, Australia's energy market operator, AEMO capped wholesale gas prices in southern states and activated for the first time a guarantee mechanism to call on more gas supply, as heating demand spiked amid a cold snap. Queensland had been excluded.

AEMO said electricity spot prices in Queensland had reached a cumulative high price threshold that had triggered the administered price cap.

