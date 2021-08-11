Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia extends COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne for seven days

A lone woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks across an unusually quiet city centre bridge on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian authorities on Wednesday extended a lockdown in Melbourne for another seven days until Aug. 19 as authorities fight to get on top of the highly infectious Delta variant.

"If we were to open, then we would see cases akin to what is happening, tragically, in Sydney right now," Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

