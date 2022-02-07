Australia to fully reopen borders to vaccinated travellers from Feb 21

A Singapore Airlines plane arriving from Singapore lands at the international terminal at Sydney Airport, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australia will fully reopen its borders to all vaccinated visa holders from Feb. 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, after nearly two years since he shut it to non-citizens to mitigate the threat of the new coronavirus.

"If you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia," Morrison said during a media briefing.

Australia has been pursuing a staggered border reopening since late last year allowing skilled migrants, international students and backpackers to enter the country.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.