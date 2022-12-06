Australia government spending dips in Q3, minor drag on GDP
SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian government spending dipped 0.6% in the September quarter due to a pullback in investment, an unexpected drag on economic growth in the quarter.
Spending on operational items rose 0.1% in the third quarter from the previous quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$125.33 billion ($84.08 billion), the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday.
Total investment in fixed assets by the government and public enterprises fell 3.4% to A$27.85 billion, after jumping in the second quarter.
In all, the ABS estimated total public demand subtracted 0.2 percentage point from September-quarter gross domestic product (GDP).
($1 = 1.4905 Australian dollars)
