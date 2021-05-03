Skip to main content

Asia PacificAustralia job ads rise 4.7% in April as demand for labour stays strong

Reuters
2 minute read

Australian job advertisements climbed for an 11th straight month in April to reach their highest in 12 years, suggesting strong demand for labour will withstand the removal of some government emergency support programmes.

Monday's figures from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) showed total job ads grew 4.7% in April from March, when they rose 7.8%.

At 196,612, ads were at their highest level since 2008 and up almost 200% on a year earlier when a pandemic lockdown shut many industries.

ANZ senior economist, Catherine Birch, said the strength of ads was welcome given the ending of the government's JobKeeper support programme could see 100,000-150,000 out of work.

"We've also seen almost 160,000 additional people employed over the past two months," said Birch. "Strong labour demand should mean that many, but not all, will be able to find work elsewhere relatively quickly."

Unemployment has fallen much quicker than policy makers expected to hit 5.6% in March, down from a pandemic peak of 7.5% reached in July last year.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is aiming to drive unemployment down to 4% or even lower in the hope of finally lifting wage growth and inflation after years of tepid gains.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · May 2, 2021 · 11:45 PM UTCNew Zealand's Ardern says differences with China becoming harder to reconcile

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that differences between New Zealand and China are becoming harder to reconcile as Beijing's role in the world grows and changes.

Asia PacificAustralia job ads rise 4.7% in April as demand for labour stays strong

Australian job advertisements climbed for an 11th straight month in April to reach their highest in 12 years, suggesting strong demand for labour will withstand the removal of some government emergency support programmes.

Asia PacificAustralia's Seven West Media finalises news content deals with Google, Facebook
Asia PacificAustralia home prices continue to climb, pace slows a touch in April

Australian home prices posted another solid increase in April though the pace of ascent slowed a little as affordability became a bigger problem as houses moved beyond the reach of many buyers.

Asia PacificAustralia to review lease of port to Chinese firm -media report