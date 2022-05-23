Australia PM Albanese says relationship with China to remain 'a difficult one'

Anthony Albanese, leader of Australia's Labor Party, addresses supporters after incumbent Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Scott Morrison conceded defeat in the country's general election, in Sydney, Australia May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

SYDNEY, May 23 (Reuters) - Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday said the country's relationship with China would remain "a difficult one", before leaving for a Quad summit in Japan with U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of Japan and India.

"It is China that has changed, not Australia, and Australia should always stand up for our values and we will in a government that I lead," Albanese said during a media briefing, after taking charge as the country's 31st prime minister. read more

Australia's relations with China, its largest trading partner, are at a low ebb after they clashed over a number of issues including trade, the origins of the coronavirus and accusations from Australia of foreign interference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.