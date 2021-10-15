Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Australia PM Morrison says he will attend U.N. climate summit

1 minute read

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

SYDNEY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said he would attend the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as his conservative government faces global pressure to take further action to cut carbon emissions.

Morrison had said he was unsure whether he would travel to the summit, which is to be held Oct. 31-Nov. 12. World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden are scheduled to attend.

"The government will be finalising its position to take to the summit. We're working through those issues," Morrison said during a media conference in Sydney.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Tom Hogue

