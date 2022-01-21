Asia Pacific1 minute read
Australia PM says AUKUS pact to ensure peace, security in Indo-Pacific
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that the new AUKUS defence alliance with Britain and the United States will contribute to peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.
In a speech to the World Economic Forum, Morrison said Australia wanted to maintain an "open rules based international system that allows nations to flourish free from coercion."
Reporting by Martin Petty; Writing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.