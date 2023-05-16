Australia PM says govt talking with Japan, India on Quad meet after Biden cancels visit















SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday his government was in talks with the prime ministers of Japan and India after U.S. President Joe Biden postponed his trip to Australia to attend a Quad leaders' meeting.

President Joe Biden has canceled the visit, the second leg of his upcoming Asia trip, due to the crisis building over the U.S. debt ceiling and will return to Washington following the G7 summit in Japan this week.

"The President and I agreed that we would work to reschedule his visit to Australia at the earliest opportunity," Albanese said in a statement.

Albanese was planning to host President Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Sydney on May 24.

Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.