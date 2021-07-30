Australia PM says need 80% of adult population vaccinated before reopening

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks on during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in front of the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

SYDNEY, July 30 (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said 80% of the country's adult population would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the country can start reopening its borders to selected countries.

That level of vaccination would lead to an extension of "travel bubbles" with other candidate countries, and those vaccinated would have "special rules" applied to them as they would pose lesser health risk to community, he added.

Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by and Alex Richardson

