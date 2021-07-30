Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Australia PM says need 80% of adult population vaccinated before reopening

1 minute read

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks on during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in front of the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

SYDNEY, July 30 (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said 80% of the country's adult population would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the country can start reopening its borders to selected countries.

That level of vaccination would lead to an extension of "travel bubbles" with other candidate countries, and those vaccinated would have "special rules" applied to them as they would pose lesser health risk to community, he added.

Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:03 AM UTCJapan to expand state of emergency as COVID-19 surge shadows Olympics

Japan on Friday was set to impose states of emergency through Aug. 31 in three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, as COVID-19 cases spike in the capital and around the country, overshadowing the Summer Games.

Asia PacificPhilippines to place Manila area in lockdown to curb Delta variant
Asia PacificNew Zealand introduces bill to outlaw LGBT conversion therapy
Asia PacificN.Korea's economy in crisis because of COVID-19, sanctions - South
Asia PacificTaliban assassinations of Afghan pilots 'worrisome,' U.S. govt watchdog says