Australia ready to work with elected gov't in Fiji -Albanese















SYDNEY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australia welcomes the democratic process that has taken place in Fiji and stands ready to work with whoever forms the new government, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday, adding that the process has been orderly.

"Fiji will remain an important partner of Australia and I look forward to working with the elected government of Fiji," Albanese said at a news conference in Sydney.

