Skip to main content

Asia PacificAustralia says international borders might not fully reopen until mid-to-late 2022

Reuters
1 minute read

Australia's international borders might not fully reopen until the middle or second half of 2022, Trade Minister Dan Tehan said on Friday, in a blow to airlines and the tourism sector.

Asked in a Sky News interview when borders might open, Tehan said "the best guess would be in the middle to the second half of next year, but as we've seen throughout this pandemic things can change."

Tehan said he hoped more travel bubbles could be opened similar to the one between Australia and New Zealand.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · May 6, 2021 · 9:06 AM UTCChina suspends economic dialogue with Australia as relations curdle

China "indefinitely" suspended on Thursday all activity under a China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, its state economic planner said, the latest setback for strained relations between the two countries.

Asia PacificMystery Australian COVID case spurs return of masks, travel bans
Asia PacificU.S. embassy in the doghouse in China after student visa post backfires
Asia PacificHong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for further 10 months over June 4 assembly
Asia PacificAustralia to start repatriation flights from India in mid-May