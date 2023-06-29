Australia says Solomon Islands security treaty review an 'opportunity' to revitalise

SYDNEY, June 29 (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister said on Thursday during a visit to the Solomon Islands that a review of a security treaty between the two nations was "an opportunity to revitalise the security relationship".

Canberra's relationship with its Pacific Islands neighbour was strained last year when the Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China, prompting concern from Washington about Beijing's naval ambitions in the strategically located region.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare called for a review of the 2017 security treaty with Australia in a meeting with Marles on Wednesday.

Marles told reporters the review was an "opportunity to revitalise the security relationship."

"It really does need to be reviewed to take into account the contemporary security environment and the contemporary assistance that has been provided by Australia in support of the [Royal Solomon Islands Police Force] and the security of Solomon Islands," he said.

Australia is willing to extend the presence of Australian police and defence personnel in the Solomon Islands beyond 2023, including to provide security for next year's national elections, which Australia will financially support, he said.

Sogavare has not said whether he would accept the offer.

The Solomon Islands International Assistance Force (SIAF), composed of Australian, Fijian and New Zealand police, deployed in 2021 at Sogavare's request to quell anti-government riots.

Chinese police have taken an increasing role in training and equipping the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force in recent months.

The Solomon Islands is hosting the Pacific Games in Honiara in November, for which China has funded seven stadiums and other venues. Chinese police have pledged to "continuously support" the Solomon's police "throughout and after" the event.

Australia is a major aid donor and has a decades-long security relationship with the Solomon Islands.

Reporting by Kirsty Needham. Editing by Gerry Doyle















