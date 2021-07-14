Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia tracking fresh COVID-19 cluster in Melbourne linked to Sydney outbreak

People wait in line outside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre at Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Wardell

SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - Australian authorities are rushing to track close contacts of several positive COVID-19 cases in Victoria linked to Sydney's Delta variant outbreak amid concerns of a major flare-up in infections and further tough restrictions.

Dozens of new venues in Melbourne including a shopping centre, two public transport routes and a sporting club were listed late on Wednesday as virus-exposed locations, adding pressure on authorities to tighten restrictions.

On Wednesday, mandatory mask rules indoors were reintroduced for Victoria's more than 6 million residents after the state recorded 10 new cases. read more No new cases were reported on Thursday.

Curbs on home gatherings and limits for patrons in indoor venues are being considered by the state's authorities, Australian media reported on Thursday.

Australia is battling to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta virus strain in its largest city, Sydney, which has infected nearly 900 people. The virus crossed borders into Victoria and South Australia after an infectious team of furniture movers from Sydney visited both states for work.

In South Australia, authorities have identified a third venue visited by the workers, while two regional towns in New South Wales (NSW), including one near the border with Victoria and about 500 kms (310 miles) southwest of Sydney, were on alert after the team stopped at service stations.

In NSW, authorities extended a lockdown in state capital Sydney on Wednesday by at least 14 days after three weeks of initial restrictions failed to quash the country's biggest outbreak of COVID-19 this year.

With just over 31,400 cases and 912 deaths since the pandemic began, Australia has handled the COVID-19 crisis better than many other developed countries although its sluggish immunisation drive has taken some of the shine off this success. read more

Just over 12% Australia's adult population of around 20.5 million have been fully vaccinated, with officials pointing to changing medical advice for vaccines and supply constraints.

Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Richard Pullin

