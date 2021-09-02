Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Australia trade surplus hits record in July as resources boom

1 minute read

SYDNEY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australia's trade surplus widened to a record in July as exports of iron ore, coal and liquefied natural gas all rose strongly, a surprisingly upbeat result that bodes well for mining profits and tax receipts.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Thursday showed the trade surplus climbed to A$12.1 billion ($8.91 billion) in July, from an already high A$11.1 billion in June, beating forecasts of A$10.2 billion.

Exports jumped 5% on the back of Asian demand for LNG and thermal coal, combined with sharply higher prices for iron ore. Imports rose 3%, largely due to a sharp increase in parts and accessories for telecommunications equipment.

Exports to China also hit a record of A$19.4 billion, having climbed 72% from July last year when pandemic restrictions were curbing global trade flows.

($1 = 1.3578 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:29 AM UTC

Duterte's daughter says she has 'running mate' offers for Philippines 2022 election

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter said late Wednesday that politicians, including her father's closest aide and preferred successor, have offered to run with her in next year's election.

Asia Pacific
Indian Kashmir separatist leader dies, troops deployed in Srinagar
Asia Pacific
South Korean health workers drop strike plans after agreement
Asia Pacific
Japan ruling party head candidate Kishida calls for big stimulus package
Asia Pacific
Singapore PM wins $275,000 in latest defamation suits