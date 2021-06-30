Australian coal miner TerraCom to delay debt payment until August

MELBOURNE, June 30 (Reuters) - TerraCom Ltd (TER.AX) said on Wednesday its debt holders have agreed to a payment delay by six weeks, allowing the coal miner to finalise a new debt facility of up to $215 million that sent its shares to their highest in six weeks.

Coal miners are finding it increasingly difficult to secure financing and insurance as pressure grows on their backers to break away from fossil fuels. The so-called "Big Four" banks in Australia, the world's biggest coal exporter, are working to phase out exposure to thermal coal by 2030. read more

The coal miner said in a statement to the exchange that it expects to secure funding before the six-week extension window ends, though it did not provide details about the lenders.

Interest terms will be around 9% fixed per annum with a tenure of up to 7 years, it said.

TerraCom confirmed it is on track to reach June-quarter outlook for 675,000 tonnes of coal, with August cargoes of 5,500 kilocalories coal priced at $90.5 per tonne, allowing for margins of A$50 a tonne. It said it remained set to produce 9.3 million tonnes of coal this year.

Thermal coal prices have hit their highest in a decade at $131.50 a tonne, having rebounded by 170% from September lows.

Shares in TerraCom jumped 22.7% to 0.135 Australian cents.

The Queensland-based company is also under an investigation by Australia's financial services regulator over inflating coal quality in export documentation.

Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

