Australian court voids govt Beetaloo drilling grants to Empire Energy arm

Environmental and First Nations activists protest proposed fracking plans in the Northern Territory's Beetaloo Basin, outside the Empire Energy offices in the Central Business District (CBD) in Sydney, Australia, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - An Australian court declared void grants that the federal government awarded to a subsidiary of Empire Energy Group (EEG.AX) for exploration drilling in the Beetaloo shale basin in the Northern Territory.

"The Court declares that the Commonwealth's decision dated 9 September 2021 to enter into three contracts with the third respondent is invalid," Justice John Griffiths of the Federal Court of Australia said in a judgment delivered on Friday.

The order came in a case brought by the Environment Centre NT Inc against Resources Minister Keith Pitt alleging that he had failed to make proper inquiries before granting Imperial Energy A$21 million ($15 million) for its Northern Territory fracking programme.

($1 = 1.3866 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar

