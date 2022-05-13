Australian defence minister says Chinese spy ship in waters 'an act of aggression'

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton reacts during a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Parliament House, in Canberra, Australia December 13, 2021. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS/FIle Photo

SYDNEY, May 13 (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister, Peter Dutton, said a Chinese intelligence ship had been tracked off the West Australian coast, describing it as an "act of aggression" by Beijing.

"I think it is an act of aggression. I think particularly because it has come so far south," he said at a news conference called to announce the tracking of the ship.

Australia has been tracking the spy ship over the last week or so, Dutton said.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar

