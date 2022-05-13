1 minute read
Australian defence minister says Chinese spy ship in waters 'an act of aggression'
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SYDNEY, May 13 (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister, Peter Dutton, said a Chinese intelligence ship had been tracked off the West Australian coast, describing it as an "act of aggression" by Beijing.
"I think it is an act of aggression. I think particularly because it has come so far south," he said at a news conference called to announce the tracking of the ship.
Australia has been tracking the spy ship over the last week or so, Dutton said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Wayne Cole; writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.