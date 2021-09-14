Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Australian home prices jump record 6.7% in Q2

1 minute read

New homes line a street in the Sydney suburb of Moorebank in Australia, May 26, 2017. Picture taken May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Prices for Australian residential properties in the major cities climbed a record 6.7% in the June quarter versus the previous quarter amid super-low borrowing costs and strong demand for work-at-home property.

Data out on Tuesday from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed gains across the country, led by an 8.2% jump in Canberra and an 8.1% rise in Sydney, while Melbourne grew 6.1%.

Prices were up a steep 16.8% on the same quarter of last year. The total value of Australia's 10.7 million residential dwellings rose by a record A$596.4 billion ($439.37 billion) in the June quarter, to stand at A$8.9 trillion.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · September 13, 2021 · 11:07 PM UTC

'S.Korea's Bernie Sanders' tops presidential polls with talk of universal basic income

A South Korean politician who once said he aspired to be a "successful Bernie Sanders" is leading the field to replace Moon Jae-in as president after rising to prominence with an aggressive pandemic response and a populist economic agenda.

Asia Pacific
Grab trims full-year forecasts, says $40 bln SPAC merger on track
Asia Pacific
Afghan withdrawal raises questions about United States, Gulf Arab official says
Asia Pacific
Tesla, Toyota spar with Ford, UAW over EV tax bill
Asia Pacific
Australian home prices jump record 6.7% in Q2