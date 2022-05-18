Australian PM knocks over child playing soccer at campaign event

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends the third leaders' debate at the Seven Network Studios during the 2022 federal election campaign, in Sydney, Australia May 11, 2022. Mick Tsikas/Pool via REUTERS

SYDNEY, May 18 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison knocked a boy over and fell on top of him while playing soccer at an election campaign event on Wednesday, before quickly rolling over and checking on the child, television footage showed.

The boy got up and exchanged a high-five with Morrison, the footage showed.

Last week, Morrison said he had been a "bit of bulldozer" as his unpopularity became an election issue. read more

"No one is safe from the bulldozer," Labor politician and campaign spokesman Jason Clare said on Twitter with a link to the footage.

Opinion polls show Morrison's conservative coalition trailing the Labor opposition ahead of the general election on Saturday, though the margin has narrowed this week. read more

