Australian PM says positive discussion with Xi on trade embargoes by China

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese delivers his speech during the B20 Summit, ahead of the G20 leaders' summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022.REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday he had a positive discussion with China President Xi Jingping on trade embargoes levelled by Beijing.

"I put forward Australia’s position when it comes to the blockages in our trading relationship," Albanese told a news conference following the meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

"It was a positive discussion, we put forward our position. It was not anticipated that a meeting such as that you get immediate declarations."

Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Angus MacSwan

