Australian PM says positive discussion with Xi on trade embargoes by China















SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday he had a positive discussion with China President Xi Jingping on trade embargoes levelled by Beijing.

"I put forward Australia’s position when it comes to the blockages in our trading relationship," Albanese told a news conference following the meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

"It was a positive discussion, we put forward our position. It was not anticipated that a meeting such as that you get immediate declarations."

Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Angus MacSwan











