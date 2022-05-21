Australian prime minister concedes defeat in election

Incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison, leader of the Australian Liberal Party, stands next to his wife Jenny and daughters Lily and Abbey as he concedes defeat in the country's general election in which he ran against Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese, in Sydney, Australia, May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, May 21 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had conceded defeat in a national election on Saturday, saying that while vote counting was incomplete the opposition Labor party looked likely to form a government.

"Tonight I have spoken to the Leader of the Opposition and the incoming Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and I've congratulated him on his election victory this evening," Morrison said at a televised speech in Sydney.

Morrison added that he would stand down as leader of the Liberal party.

The capitulation ends eight years and nine months in power for Morrison's conservative coalition. Morrison became prime minister in 2018 after several leadership changes.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Andrew Heavens

