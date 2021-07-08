Australian retailer Myer's top shareholder demands changes to board

Shoppers use their phones as they walk past the entrance to a Myer department store, owned by Australia's biggest department store chain Myer Holdings Ltd, in Sydney, Australia, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore/Files

July 8 (Reuters) - Premier Investments Ltd (PMV.AX), a top shareholder of Myer Holdings (MYR.AX), on Thursday demanded the resignation of three non-executive directors after the Australian retailer said it was open to negotiate board representation with Premier.

Myer made its offer on Wednesday after Solomon Lew, Premier's billionaire owner, raised his stake in the high-street retailer and called for a board overhaul.

Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.