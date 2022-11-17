Australian Turnell, Briton Bowman freed in Myanmar, headed for Thailand - diplomatic source















Nov 17 (Reuters) - An Australian economist and a former British ambassador were freed from prison in Myanmar on Thursday and were due to leave for Thailand, a diplomatic source told Reuters.

The pair, Sean Turnell, a former adviser to deposed Myanmar leader Aung san Suu Kyi and Vicky Bowman, were headed to Bangkok on an evening flight, the source said.

Reporting by Poppy McPherson; Editing by Martin Petty











