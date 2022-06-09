1 minute read
Australia's AGL Energy pushes Victoria power station restart to September
June 10 (Reuters) - AGL Energy (AGL.AX), Australia's top power producer, said on Friday it now expects outage at its Loy Yang A Unit 2 power station in Victoria to extend until the second half of September, amid multiple outages that have pushed the country's coal generation to a record low.
AGL had previously estimated the power station's return to service around Aug. 1, after it went offline on April 15.
Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru
