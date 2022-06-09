Australia's AGL Energy pushes Victoria power station restart to September

The logo of AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's no.2 power retailer, adorns the building of their head office in Sydney, Australia, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

June 10 (Reuters) - AGL Energy (AGL.AX), Australia's top power producer, said on Friday it now expects outage at its Loy Yang A Unit 2 power station in Victoria to extend until the second half of September, amid multiple outages that have pushed the country's coal generation to a record low.

AGL had previously estimated the power station's return to service around Aug. 1, after it went offline on April 15.

Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru

