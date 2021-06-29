Australia's Brisbane city to start three-day COVID-19 lockdown

SYDNEY, June 29 (Reuters) - Australian's Queensland state capital Brisbane and some neighbouring regions will enter a three-day snap COVID-19 lockdown from Tuesday evening, state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

About 2 million people in the city, the country's third largest, will be required to stay home except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.