Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia PacificAustralia's CSL unable to simultaneously make Novavax, AstraZeneca vaccines

Reuters
3 minute read

CSL Ltd (CSL.AX) said on Thursday it does not have the capacity to simultaneously produce AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccines after a local report said the U.S.-based firm was looking for an Australian manufacturing partner.

Australian biotech CSL is already under contract to locally make 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and is currently churning out more than a million doses a week. read more

Australia is relying on deliveries from Pfizer (PFE.N) after restricting the use of AstraZeneca's shot in April in people below 50 years due to rare blood-clotting cases. read more

In January, the government ordered 51 million doses of Novavax's vaccine, with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) allowing the company to apply for provisional registration of the shot.

Novavax has delayed its timeline for ramping up COVID-19 vaccine production, saying it does not expect to seek regulatory authorization for the shot in the United States, Britain and Europe until the third quarter of 2021. read more

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Novavax's chief commercial officer, John Trizzino, said his company was looking for a local partner to make its vaccines and has had early conversations. read more

Novavax did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on its local production plans and who they have been in talks with.

"At this time CSL does not have the capacity to simultaneously manufacture both the AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines," a spokeswoman said in response to emailed questions by Reuters.

"We remain fully focused on production of the AstraZeneca vaccine," the spokeswoman said, adding that CSL welcomes "discussions with governments as to how we can support Australia's ongoing vaccination needs."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:14 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE PetroChina ships jet fuel to junta-ruled Myanmar, data shows

PetroChina International Singapore Pte Ltd sold a cargo of jet fuel into Myanmar in April, according to government import data reviewed by Reuters, the first such shipment since before the military seized power in a coup in February.

Asia PacificTaiwan COVID-19 cases rise again, but not dramatically
Asia PacificFor some of Japan's lonely workers, COVID-19 brings a homecoming
Asia PacificNew Zealand's Ardern delivers welfare boost in annual budget as economy rebounds
Asia PacificShangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore canceled due to pandemic

The Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit that was due to be held in Singapore next month has been canceled, the organisers said on Thursday, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the host country.