Australia's government can't win majority at election, TV stations report

Australian incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the second leaders' debate of the 2022 federal election campaign at the Nine studio in Sydney, Australia May 8, 2022. Alex Ellinghausen/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SYDNEY, May 21 (Reuters) - Australia's ruling conservative government will not win enough seats to form a government, two television stations said on Saturday.

Early vote counts showed Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative coalition and the Labor opposition losing ground to smaller parties and climate-focussed independents, raising the prospect of a hung parliament.

"At the moment, I can't see the coalition getting to a majority on these numbers," the Australian Broadcasting Corp's election analyst Antony Green said in a live broadcast.

"At the moment, the coalition can't get a path to 76," he added, naming the minimum number of seats a party must win to hold a majority in the parliament of 151 seats.

A chyron shown by News Corp-owned cable TV channel Sky News said: "Sky projects coalition can't win majority."

Reporting by Byron Kaye; editing by David Evans

