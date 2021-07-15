Asia Pacific
Australia's Melbourne to begin COVID-19 lockdown Friday night -ABC
SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - Australia's second most populous city of Melbourne will enter a snap lockdown from midnight on Friday to rein in a growing outbreak of COVID-19 infections, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) said.
Authorities are still discussing how long the lockdown will run, the broadcaster said on Thursday, without identifying sources.
Melbourne is the capital of the southeastern state of Victoria, which is looking to stamp out new infections after an infectious team of furniture movers from Sydney, in New South Wales, visited both states for work. read more
