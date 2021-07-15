Australia's Melbourne to begin COVID-19 lockdown Friday night -ABC

A woman scans a QR check-in code at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre behind the Kings Park townhouse complex, locked down in response to an outbreak, in Melbourne, Australia, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - Australia's second most populous city of Melbourne will enter a snap lockdown from midnight on Friday to rein in a growing outbreak of COVID-19 infections, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) said.

Authorities are still discussing how long the lockdown will run, the broadcaster said on Thursday, without identifying sources.

Melbourne is the capital of the southeastern state of Victoria, which is looking to stamp out new infections after an infectious team of furniture movers from Sydney, in New South Wales, visited both states for work. read more

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

