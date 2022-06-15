Australia's minimum wage to rise 5.2%

A view of the Central Business District and surrounding city is seen from the Sydney Tower Eye observation deck as the state of New South Wales continues to report low numbers for new daily cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sydney, Australia, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, June 15 (Reuters) - Australia's independent wage-setting body on Wednesday raised the national minimum wage by 5.2%, largely in line with inflation, as families tackle soaring living costs.

The lowest-paid employees will receive an extra A$40 ($27.56) per week, the Fair Work Commission said after its annual review. The current rate is A$20.33 per hour.

The new centre-left Labor government, during the election campaign, had backed an inflation-matching 5.1% rise in minimum wages, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this month made a formal submission seeking a rise in wages. read more

($1 = 1.4514 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Himani Sarkar

