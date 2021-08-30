Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia's most populous state reports record one-day rise in COVID-19 infections

A masked man with an umbrella walks through the quiet city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

CANBERRA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australia's most populous state on Monday reported a record one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases as the nation struggles to contain the highly infectious Delta variant.

New South Wales said it had detected 1,290 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, surpassing the previous record detected a day earlier when it reported 1,218 cases.

