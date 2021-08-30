Asia Pacific
Australia's most populous state reports record one-day rise in COVID-19 infections
1 minute read
CANBERRA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australia's most populous state on Monday reported a record one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases as the nation struggles to contain the highly infectious Delta variant.
New South Wales said it had detected 1,290 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, surpassing the previous record detected a day earlier when it reported 1,218 cases.
Reporting by Colin Packham Editing by Shri Navaratnam
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.