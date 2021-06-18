Australia's NAB to settle U.S. bank bill swap rate class action

The National Australia Bank Logo is seen on a branch in central Sydney, Australia, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

June 18 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB.AX) said on Friday it has agreed to settle a 2016 class action lawsuit in the United States over alleged manipulation of a key short-term interest rate.

The terms of settlement in the bank bill swap rate lawsuit are confidential and without any admission of liability, Australia's third largest bank said. (https://bit.ly/35yyemo)

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

