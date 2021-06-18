Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia's NAB to settle U.S. bank bill swap rate class action

The National Australia Bank Logo is seen on a branch in central Sydney, Australia, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

June 18 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB.AX) said on Friday it has agreed to settle a 2016 class action lawsuit in the United States over alleged manipulation of a key short-term interest rate.

The terms of settlement in the bank bill swap rate lawsuit are confidential and without any admission of liability, Australia's third largest bank said. (https://bit.ly/35yyemo)

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

