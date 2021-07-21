Australia's New South Wales reports 110 local COVID-19 cases

People wait in line outside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre at Sydney Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Wardell/File Photo/File Photo

SYDNEY, July 21 (Reuters) - New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, said locally acquired cases of COVID-19 rose back into the triple digits on Wednesday, as authorities scramble to contain a rapidly growing outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

A total of 110 local cases were detected, up from 78 a day earlier, as total infections in the latest outbreak topped 1,500. Of the new cases, 43 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

