Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases
SYDNEY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state, the epicentre of the country's worst coronavirus outbreak, on Monday reported 1,257 locally acquired cases, down slightly from 1,262 a day earlier.
Seven new deaths were registered in the state, taking the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak to 184.
Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Kim Coghill
