Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases

A public health message mandating that passengers wear protective face masks on public transport is posted on the wall of a mostly empty city centre train station during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state, the epicentre of the country's worst coronavirus outbreak, on Monday reported 1,257 locally acquired cases, down slightly from 1,262 a day earlier.

Seven new deaths were registered in the state, taking the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak to 184.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Kim Coghill

