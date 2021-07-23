Asia Pacific
Australia's New South Wales reports 136 local COVID-19 cases
SYDNEY, July 23 (Reuters) - New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, on Friday reported the year's biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases.
A total of 136 local cases were detected, up from the year's previous daily high of 124 reported a day earlier.
Of the new cases, at least 53 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
