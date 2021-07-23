Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Australia's New South Wales reports 136 local COVID-19 cases

A sign at Central Station notes the implementation of new public health regulations from the state of New South Wales, as the city grapples with an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, July 23 (Reuters) - New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, on Friday reported the year's biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases.

A total of 136 local cases were detected, up from the year's previous daily high of 124 reported a day earlier.

Of the new cases, at least 53 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

