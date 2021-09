People in protective face masks walk under the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state reported 1,485 new locally acquired COVID-19 infections and three further deaths on Sunday, as authorities are struggling to contain a growing Delta outbreak.

There are 1,030 people admitted to hospital, with 175 of them in intensive care unit, the New South Wales health ministry said on Twitter.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.