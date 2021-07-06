Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia Pacific

Australia's New South Wales reports 18 new local COVID-19 cases

A sign at Central Station notes the implementation of new public health regulations from the state of New South Wales, as the city grapples with an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, July 6 (Reuters) - New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported 18 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as authorities battle to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in the state capital Sydney.

Of Tuesday's cases, 16 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period. Two cases spent time in the community while they were infectious.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

