Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Australia's New South Wales reports 2021 record daily rise in COVID-19 cases

1 minute read

A man walks under a public health message about social distancing displayed at a shopping plaza in the city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE, July 10 (Reuters) - Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported on Saturday its biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 so far this year, as total infections in the latest outbreak approached 500.

There were 50 new cases of community transmission, compared with 44 a day earlier, the previous 2021 record high. Of Saturday's cases, 26 spent time in the community while they were infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a televised briefing.

"When you know that there are 26 cases infectious in the community, the only conclusion we can draw is that things are going to get worse before they get better," Berejiklian said.

There are currently 47 cases in hospital, 19 of them under the age of 55. Sixteen people are in intensive care.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · July 9, 2021 · 8:26 PM UTCMore in U.S. Congress back help for Afghan interpreters

Nearly 20 U.S. senators now back legislation to help protect Afghan civilians who supported U.S. forces during the 20-year-long war in their country, a lead sponsor of the bill said on Friday, a day after President Joe Biden set a target date of Aug. 31 for withdrawal.

Asia PacificSpecial Report: Afghan pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws
Asia PacificFire at Bangladesh factory kills 52 workers, police open probe
Asia PacificCOVID cases climb as Southeast Asia feels force of Delta variant
Asia PacificChinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's video games merger