Australia's New South Wales reports 262 local COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Personnel from the Australian Defence Force and New South Wales Police Force patrol a street in the Bankstown suburb during an extended lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state reported on Thursday five deaths and 262 locally-acquired cases of COVID-19, up from 233 a day earlier, as numbers continued to climb despite state capital Sydney nearing six weeks in a hard lockdown.

Of the new cases, at least 43 have spent time in the community while infectious, the state's health department said.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.