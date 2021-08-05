Asia Pacific
Australia's New South Wales reports 262 local COVID-19 cases, five deaths
SYDNEY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state reported on Thursday five deaths and 262 locally-acquired cases of COVID-19, up from 233 a day earlier, as numbers continued to climb despite state capital Sydney nearing six weeks in a hard lockdown.
Of the new cases, at least 43 have spent time in the community while infectious, the state's health department said.
