Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near record high

2 minute read

A sign at Central Station notes the implementation of new public health regulations from the state of New South Wales, as the city grapples with an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - New South Wales reported 415 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from the previous day's record 466, as Australia's most populous state entered a snap lockdown to control the spread of the Delta variant in regional towns.

Concerned about growing infections in rural areas as recent sewage tests detected the virus in several regional towns, officials on Saturday tightened restrictions and ordered a snap seven-day lockdown across the state. read more

"Western New South Wales remains a concern, especially in relation to our vulnerable indigenous communities," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

On Sunday, officials said four more people had died, taking the number of deaths in the latest outbreak in the state to 46. Of the new positive cases, at least 66 are people who spent time in the community while infectious, Berejiklian said.

Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Daniel Wallis and William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 12:57 AM UTC

Afghan government seeks to hold last strongholds as Taliban extend capture of cities

Taliban fighters captured the major city of Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, sending Afghan forces fleeing, and drew closer to Kabul as Western countries scrambled to evacuate their citizens from the capital.

Asia Pacific
Afghan militia leaders Atta Noor, Dostum escape 'conspiracy'
Asia Pacific
Biden adds forces for Afghan evacuation, defends withdrawal decision
Asia Pacific
Analysis: Taliban gains give investors cause for concern beyond Afghanistan
Asia Pacific
Factbox: Afghan cities taken over or contested by Taliban