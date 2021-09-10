Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Australia's New South Wales reports biggest daily COVID-19 caseload

1 minute read

Commuters wear protective face masks on public transit at Central Station following the implementation of new public health regulations from the state of New South Wales, as the city grapples with an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state, the epicentre of the country's worst outbreak, reported on Friday 1,542 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases, its biggest one-day rise in the pandemic, topping the previous high of 1,533 hit last week.

Nine new deaths were recorded in the state, taking the total deaths in the latest outbreak to 162.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · September 9, 2021 · 11:28 PM UTC

U.N. says Afghan staff increasingly harassed, intimidated since Taliban takeover

Afghan staff of the United Nations are being increasingly subjected to harassment and intimidation since the Taliban came to power last month, the U.N. special envoy on Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said on Thursday.

Asia Pacific
COVID-19 cases rise in Australia's Victoria as regions exit lockdown
Asia Pacific
Death toll from Indonesia jail blaze at 44 amid focus on overcrowding
Asia Pacific
Smugglers fake ship identities to evade North Korea sanctions - research report
Asia Pacific
Australia appoints former Macquarie boss to supervise financial regulators