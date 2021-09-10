Australia's New South Wales reports biggest daily COVID-19 caseload

Commuters wear protective face masks on public transit at Central Station following the implementation of new public health regulations from the state of New South Wales, as the city grapples with an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state, the epicentre of the country's worst outbreak, reported on Friday 1,542 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases, its biggest one-day rise in the pandemic, topping the previous high of 1,533 hit last week.

Nine new deaths were recorded in the state, taking the total deaths in the latest outbreak to 162.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.