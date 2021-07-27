Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia Pacific

Australia's New South Wales reports biggest daily COVID-19 caseload for 2021

A woman exercises on the empty steps in front of the Anzac Memorial at the Pool of Reflection as gyms are closed during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

SYDNEY, July 27 (Reuters) - New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, on Tuesday reported its biggest daily rise of locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the year as total infections in the latest outbreak from the highly infectious Delta variant neared 2,400.

A total of 172 new local cases were detected in New South Wales, up from 145 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, at least 60 spent time while infectious in the community while the isolation status of 32 cases remained under investigation, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Christopher Cushing

