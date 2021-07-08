Australia's New South Wales reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases for 2021

Commuters wear protective face masks as they enter Central Station following the implementation of new public health regulations from the state of New South Wales, as the city grapples with an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY, July 8 (Reuters) - Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), on Thursday reported its biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the year so far, as total infections in the latest outbreak neared 400.

Thirty-eight new local cases were reported in NSW, compared with 27 a day earlier. Of Thursday's cases, 26 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period, while 11 spent time in the community while they were infectious.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Christopher Cushing

