Australia's New South Wales reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases for 2021
SYDNEY, July 8 (Reuters) - Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), on Thursday reported its biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the year so far, as total infections in the latest outbreak neared 400.
Thirty-eight new local cases were reported in NSW, compared with 27 a day earlier. Of Thursday's cases, 26 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period, while 11 spent time in the community while they were infectious.
