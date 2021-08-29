Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases

A masked man rides a scooter through the quiet city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, August 23, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported a record 1,218 locally acquired COVID-19 infections on Sunday, exceeding the previous day's record of 1,035.

Six more people have died in the current outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which began in the state in mid-June. There are 813 people now in hospital, 126 of them in intensive care, the New South Wales health ministry said on Twitter.

